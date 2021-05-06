site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Justin Upton: Held out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Upton (knee) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
The 33-year-old exited Tuesday's contest with a bruised right knee and will miss at least one game due to the injury. Juan Lagares was recalled and is starting in left field Wednesday for the Angels.
