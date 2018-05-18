Upton was hit by a pitch on his left wrist or hand, and he was removed from the game Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

He went down in pain after he was hit by a Chris Archer offering, and Chris Young substituted as the pinch runner. Upton should undergo testing soon, and his fantasy managers are holding their collective breath. He was batting .306/.353/.677 with seven homers and 21 RBI for May entering Thursday's contest, in which he had already recorded a single. A long-term absence would be an unfortunate halt to a torrential stretch at the plate. Anyone with stock in Upton should start looking to make alternative plans in case he receives bad news.