Angels' Justin Upton: Hits 12th home run

Upton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rangers.

Upton took a Doug Fister offering the opposite way in the sixth inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead. It was his 12th home run of the season, but first since May 15 and only his second extra-base hit in that span. He is in the midst of a serious slump -- he's just 6-for-34 in his last 10 games -- so he'll look to build on this performance.

