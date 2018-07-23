Angels' Justin Upton: Hits 20th long ball

Upton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Angels' 14-5 win over Houston on Sunday.

It was long ball no. 20 for the 30-year-old veteran, marking the seventh consecutive year Upton has hit that milestone. He's provided solid fantasy returns this season with a .253/.349/.449 slash line, although the .798 OPS is off the pace of the fantastic .901 mark he posted last season.