Angels' Justin Upton: Hits DL with finger laceration

Upton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left index finger laceration, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton was held out of the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday, and his move to the disabled list sheds some light on the situation. The injury doesn't seem overly severe and the 30-year-old will be eligible to come off the disabled list Aug. 30 at Houston, since the move is retroactive to Sunday. Upton received four stitches after cutting his finger on a glass at home Sunday, Fletcher reports, and remains without an official timetable for his return.