Upton (hand) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

Upton's RBI single came in the first inning, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead at the time. He exited the game in the eighth inning as Jo Adell came on as a defensive replacement in right field and Taylor Ward shifted to left field. Upton has hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, going 13-for-32 (.406) with two homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored in that span.