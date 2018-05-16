Upton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a loss Tuesday against the Astros.

Upton tagged starter Gerrit Cole with a two-run shot in the first inning. The 30-year-old now has 11 home runs on the season, and his 34 RBI are tied for third among all MLB outfielders. Upton strikes out at a high rate (26.7-percent), but does contribute well to the major counting stats.