Angels' Justin Upton: Hits two-run homer Tuesday
Upton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a loss Tuesday against the Astros.
Upton tagged starter Gerrit Cole with a two-run shot in the first inning. The 30-year-old now has 11 home runs on the season, and his 34 RBI are tied for third among all MLB outfielders. Upton strikes out at a high rate (26.7-percent), but does contribute well to the major counting stats.
More News
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Homers for fourth straight game•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Launches eighth homer Wednesday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Goes deep again Tuesday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Homers Saturday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Gets three hits, three runs against Orioles•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Homers against Orioles•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...