Angels' Justin Upton: Hitting again in minors game

Upton (knee) will serve as the designated hitter in a minor-league game again Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's the second straight day Upton will hit in a minor-league game, though he has yet to be cleared to play the field. The 31-year-old has not made his spring debut due to right knee tendinitis, and his status for Opening Day remains in question.

More News
Our Latest Stories