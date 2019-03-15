Angels' Justin Upton: Hitting again in minors game
Upton (knee) will serve as the designated hitter in a minor-league game again Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
It's the second straight day Upton will hit in a minor-league game, though he has yet to be cleared to play the field. The 31-year-old has not made his spring debut due to right knee tendinitis, and his status for Opening Day remains in question.
