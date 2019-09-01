Angels' Justin Upton: Hitting fifth again Sunday

Upton is slotted fifth in the batting order against Boston on Sunday.

For the second straight game, Upton is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth against a left-handed starter. Meanwhile, Albert Pujols has been moved up to the cleanup spot that Upton has occupied most of the season. The change comes amidst a late-season slump that has seen Upton hit just .121 (4-for-33) with no extra-base hits over his last 10 games.

