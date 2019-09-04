Angels' Justin Upton: Homers again in loss

Upton went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Upton hit from the sixth spot in the order for the first time in two years and responded by reaching base three times. He swatted his second home run in as many days, a shot to left field in the sixth inning that temporarily tied the score. The veteran slugger is trying to turn things around in September after hitting only .200 with 32 strikeouts in 80 at-bats in August.