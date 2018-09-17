Angels' Justin Upton: Homers again in victory

Upton went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run to help the Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Sunday.

The slugger is red hot at the moment, as this makes four homers in five games to bring his total on the season up to 30. He's having an excellent age-31 season for the Angels, as this performance brought his slash line up to .263/.346/.478 through 502 at-bats.