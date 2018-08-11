Angels' Justin Upton: Homers again in win

Upton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Angels' 4-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.

That's now three straight games with a long ball for the veteran outfielder, bringing his slash line up .258/.345/.459 on the season. That isn't an especially high batting average, but the power numbers have been there for Upton in his age-30 season, as he's now clubbed 24 homers in 114 games in 2018.