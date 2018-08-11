Angels' Justin Upton: Homers again in win
Upton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Angels' 4-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.
That's now three straight games with a long ball for the veteran outfielder, bringing his slash line up .258/.345/.459 on the season. That isn't an especially high batting average, but the power numbers have been there for Upton in his age-30 season, as he's now clubbed 24 homers in 114 games in 2018.
More News
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Homers in second straight game•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Homer No. 22•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Heads to bench•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Logs multi-hit performance vs. Rays•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Stays hot in loss to Mariners•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Logs first four-hit game of 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...