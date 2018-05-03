Upton homered and drove in four runs in a 1-for-4 game Wednesday against the Orioles.

It wasn't a grand slam -- Upton hit a three-run shot in the fifth and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Upton was in a major power drought, with no home runs since April 14 against Kansas City. Nothing was going right for Upton in the 14 games since, as he was just 8-for-54 with 20 strikeouts and just three walks. Upton got off to a strong start -- .297/.360/.531 with four home runs in his first 16 games -- so hopefully this home run can be the spark for another hot streak.