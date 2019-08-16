Angels' Justin Upton: Homers, drivers in four

Upton went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and another run scored in Thursday's 8-7 win over the White Sox.

Upton launched a three-run homer in the sixth inning off reliever Josh Osich to extend the Angels' lead to 8-2. Through 41 games this season, Upton is batting just .215/.304/.417 with eight home runs, though he does seem to be trending in the upward direction as of late.