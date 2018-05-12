Angels' Justin Upton: Homers for fourth straight game
Upton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Angels' 5-4 defeat to the Twins on Friday.
Upton is red-hot right now, as this third-inning blast off Lance Lynn was good for his fourth straight game with a long ball to bring his total on the season up to 10. For the year, the righty slugger is now slashing .258/.318/.497 through 151 at-bats.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.