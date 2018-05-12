Upton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Angels' 5-4 defeat to the Twins on Friday.

Upton is red-hot right now, as this third-inning blast off Lance Lynn was good for his fourth straight game with a long ball to bring his total on the season up to 10. For the year, the righty slugger is now slashing .258/.318/.497 through 151 at-bats.