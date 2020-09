Upton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Upton played a key role in the Angels' five-run fifth inning, slamming a homer to left field to plate a pair of runs. The long ball extended a recent run of success for the veteran, who has bounced back from a slow start to the campaign by going 16-for-45 (.356) with three homers and 12 RBI in 13 games since Aug. 28.