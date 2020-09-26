site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Justin Upton: Homers in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Upton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's loss to the Dodgers.
Upton extended the Angels' lead with a solo shot against Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning. It was the ninth long ball of the year for the 33-year-old, who is hitting .208/.294/.431 overall.
