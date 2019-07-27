Angels' Justin Upton: Homers in loss

Upton went 1-for-4 with a home run in Friday's loss to the Orioles.

Upton hit his fifth home run of the year, this time off Evan Phillips in the bottom of the ninth inning to cut the deficit to six. Unfortunately, the Angels were unable to complete the comeback. After spending considerable time on the injured list earlier this season, the 31-year-old is averaging .245/.327/.439 with 18 runs scored and 12 RBI over 98 plate appearances.

