Upton went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to Oakland.

Saturday's shot was the veteran's third home run of the season and his second in as many days. Upton is off to a great start, going 11-for-36 (.306) with eight RBI and seven runs scored so far, and things should only get better as he continues to hit between Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.

