Angels' Justin Upton: Homers in second straight game

Upton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.

Upton and Albert Pujols went back-to-back in the fifth inning to blow the game open and put the Angels up 5-0. The 30-year-old is off to a slow start to the month, slashing just .200/.226/.433 through eight games, but he's now homered in consecutive games to bring his home run total to 23 on the season, keeping him on track to surpass 30 roundtrippers for a third straight season.

