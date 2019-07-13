Angels' Justin Upton: Homers in win

Upton went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 13-0 rout of the Mariners.

Upton smoked a two-run shot off Parker Markel in the seventh inning to extend the Angels' lead to 13-0. He also singled in the first. After spending a majority of the season on the injured list, the 31-year-old veteran is back with a vengeance, batting .281/.349/.509 with four home runs, nine runs scored and eight RBI over 57 plate appearances.

