Upton went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Mariners.

Upton has walked four times over his last five games and has reached base multiple times four times during that stretch, as he's been finding ways to make his presence felt in the lineup. His power has also been notable of late, as he has homered three times over his last eight games and has blasted 11 long balls on the campaign through just 183 at-bats. He's just one home run away from tying what he accomplished in the 2019 season.