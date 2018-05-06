Upton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Mariners.

Upton has gotten off to a slow start hitting for power this season -- he is slugging just .415 through 130 at-bats -- but his home run Saturday was his second in four games. Upton is notoriously streaky -- he slugged just .396 last May -- so his slow start should not cause panic, especially now that he is starting to produce.