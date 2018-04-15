Angels' Justin Upton: Homers Saturday
Upton went 2-for-5 with a home run Saturday against the Royals.
Upton continued his strong start to the season on Saturday, getting a hold of his fourth home run of the season against Jake Junis. He is among the American League leaders in several hitting categories, all of which translate to strong fantasy value. That should continue to be the case as he bats third in what has been one of the strongest lineups in the league to begin the season.
More News
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Swipes two bags Wednesday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Homers in second straight contest•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Launches three-run bomb•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: No hits in extra-inning win•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Looking to repeat 2017 success•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Signs five-year deal with Angels•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...