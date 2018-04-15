Upton went 2-for-5 with a home run Saturday against the Royals.

Upton continued his strong start to the season on Saturday, getting a hold of his fourth home run of the season against Jake Junis. He is among the American League leaders in several hitting categories, all of which translate to strong fantasy value. That should continue to be the case as he bats third in what has been one of the strongest lineups in the league to begin the season.