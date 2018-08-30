Angels' Justin Upton: Hoping to return Thursday

Manager Mike Scioscia said Upton (finger) is hoping to return from the disabled list Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Upton has been sidelined since Aug. 21 with a finger laceration. The outfielder recently resumed hitting, and it sounds like he's on the cusp of a return after getting his stitches out Wednesday. Prior to landing on the DL, Upton hit .267/.352/.474 with 26 homers, 74 RBI and seven stolen bases across 122 games.