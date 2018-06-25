Angels' Justin Upton: Launches 17th home run

Upton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the Angels' 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

It was the 17th long ball of the season for Upton, who touched up Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio with a fourth-inning solo blast. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .254/.342/.468 through 280 at-bats this season to go along with the 17 homers and 44 RBI.