Angels' Justin Upton: Launches eighth homer Wednesday
Upton went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.
The third-inning blast was Upton's eighth of the season and fourth in his last seven games. The 30-year-old has a mediocre .257/.315/.465 slash line through 36 games, but he's hit safely in eight of his last nine, making the streaky Upton a strong DFS option while he's locked in.
