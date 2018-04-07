Upton went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and two runs scored during Friday's 13-9 win over Oakland.

Hitting behind Mike Trout should continue to be a cushy fantasy setup for Upton, and he's already cashed in to the tune of two homers, six RBI and six runs. The second-year Angel stole 14 bases last season to provide a sneaky bonus in that column, and his .540 slugging percentage in 2017 was also a career-high mark.