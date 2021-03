Upton went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Monday's Cactus League loss to Milwaukee.

The veteran outfielder went deep in both the second and fourth innings, bringing his spring long-ball total to a team-leading three. It's only exhibition play, of course, but the strong start bodes well for Upton after he struggled to a career-worst .204/.289/.422 slash line during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.