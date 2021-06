Upton was removed from Tuesday's game at San Francisco after colliding with teammate Kean Wong in shallow left field, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The pair had their legs get crossed up while pursuing a pop fly in shallow left field, leading Upton to exit the contest. The 33-year-old went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored before leaving the game, and he'll have Wednesday's scheduled off day to rest up before potentially missing additional time.