Angels' Justin Upton: Leaves game after near collision
Upton (undisclosed) left Saturday's game after nearly colliding with teammate Andrelton Simmons on a defensive play in the bottom of the fifth inning, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
While not confirmed to be tied to the nearly painful play in the field, it's seemingly related. Upton came charging in from left field on an in-between popup. Simmons ultimately caught the ball, but Upton tried to slide out of the way to avoid the shortstop and landed awkwardly. No official designation has been revealed, but the team should reveal more information in the near future. Kaleb Cowart replaced J-Up in left field.
