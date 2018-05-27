Angels' Justin Upton: Leaves with forearm contusion
Upton departed Saturday's game against the Yankees with a left forearm contusion after getting hit by a pitch, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He played two innings after initially getting hit by the pitch, and X-rays were negative, so he should be considered day-to-day. Chris Young, who replaced him, and Jefry Marte would be options to get a start in left field if Upton is not ready to return to Sunday's lineup. He was 0-for-1 with a walk prior to suffering the injury.
