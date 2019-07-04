Angels' Justin Upton: Leaves with quad tightness

Upton was removed from Wednesday's game at Texas with left quadriceps tightness.

Upton went 1-for-3 with an RBI prior to leaving the game during the sixth inning. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the Angels are likely to remain additionally cautious with the 31-year-old given the All-Star break is only a few days away.

