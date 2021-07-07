Manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday that Upton (back) likely won't be activated until after the All-Star break, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Upton landed on the IL with a right lower-back strain June 25. There were rumblings over the past weekend that the outfielder was hoping to return as early as last Saturday, but Maddon said that his recovery "hasn't progressed like (he) thought it would." The 33-year-old will likely miss the remaining four games prior to next week's break, but the club will hope to have him back when they resume play July 16.