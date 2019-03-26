Angels' Justin Upton: Likely ticketed for IL to open year

General manger Billy Eppler said Upton (toe) will "probably" begin the season on the injured list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton injured his left big toe after colliding with the outfield wall during Sunday's spring game, and it sounds like the issue will force him to miss some time to open the season. The Angels don't know how long the outfielder will remain sidelined at this point, as they're still awaiting his MRI results. Assuming he lands on the 10-day injured list, Upton wouldn't be eligible to return until April 4 against the Rangers. In the meantime, David Fletcher and Peter Bourjos are candidates to see time in left field during his absence.