Angels' Justin Upton: Logs first four-hit game of 2018
Upton went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs, and two RBI in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
Upton was a major part of Thursday's offensive fireworks in which the Angels pounded out 16 hits. The cleanup hitter hadn't had a four-hit game all season prior to the outburst against the White Sox's shaky pitching staff. Upton and the Angels will now take on the Mariners for a weekend series; he has struggled against the M's this season, slashing .196/.315/.348 in a combined 46 at-bats.
