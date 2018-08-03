Angels' Justin Upton: Logs multi-hit performance vs. Rays
Upton went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Thursday in the loss to Tampa Bay.
Upton scored on an Andrelton Simmons groundout in the seventh inning, but the Angels would fall 4-2 in the series finale. The 30-year-old outfielder slashed .245/.339/.480 with four homers and 17 RBI through 27 games in July. Upton is having a down year after hitting 35 homers and driving in 109 last season. He sits with 21 home runs and 61 RBI through 106 tilts in 2018.
