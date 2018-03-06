Angels' Justin Upton: Looking to repeat 2017 success

Upton has gone 3-for-7 with a home run and four RBI this spring.

Fresh off a five-year contract extension, Upton will look to pick up where he left off last season when he set new career highs in homers (35) and RBI (109) while batting .273 over 557 at-bats. Players don't usually peak once they turn 30 years old, but it also isn't out of the ordinary, especially when we are talking about a player that has flashed the skills of a superstar over his 11-year career. The Angels' lineup is looking as potent as it has since Mike Trout's star was born, so Upton has a good shot at eclipsing the 100-RBI mark for just the third time in his career.