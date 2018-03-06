Angels' Justin Upton: Looking to repeat 2017 success
Upton has gone 3-for-7 with a home run and four RBI this spring.
Fresh off a five-year contract extension, Upton will look to pick up where he left off last season when he set new career highs in homers (35) and RBI (109) while batting .273 over 557 at-bats. Players don't usually peak once they turn 30 years old, but it also isn't out of the ordinary, especially when we are talking about a player that has flashed the skills of a superstar over his 11-year career. The Angels' lineup is looking as potent as it has since Mike Trout's star was born, so Upton has a good shot at eclipsing the 100-RBI mark for just the third time in his career.
More News
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Signs five-year deal with Angels•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Continues September power surge Saturday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Sets career high in homers•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Tees off twice in win over Rangers•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Hits first homer with new club•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...