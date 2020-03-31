Play

Angels' Justin Upton: Looks fine in spring action

Upton posted a respectable .222/.348/.444 slash line in 24 Cactus League plate appearances.

Upton dealt with patellar tendinitis late last season, but he didn't seem to show any ill effects this spring. If he can stay healthy and rebound from his .215/.309/.416 showing last season, he'll benefit from an Angels lineup that added Anthony Rendon to the heart of the order over the offseason.

