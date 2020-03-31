Angels' Justin Upton: Looks fine in spring action
Upton posted a respectable .222/.348/.444 slash line in 24 Cactus League plate appearances.
Upton dealt with patellar tendinitis late last season, but he didn't seem to show any ill effects this spring. If he can stay healthy and rebound from his .215/.309/.416 showing last season, he'll benefit from an Angels lineup that added Anthony Rendon to the heart of the order over the offseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Creating the perfect dynasty league
Want to create the perfect dynasty league? Scott White gives the backstory of his dynasty league...