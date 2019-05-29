Angels' Justin Upton: May return in three weeks

Upton (toe) believes he could be activated off the injured list in three weeks, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton is currently accompanying the Angels on their road trip and has been taking batting practice, fielding grounders, and sprinting at full speed in a straight line. The 31-year-old will need to advance to running the bases before a return in the near future becomes realistic.

