Angels' Justin Upton: Nearing game action

Upton (knee tendinitis) will get into a spring game "sooner than later," according to manager Brad Ausmus, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He is not listed as available for Wednesday's game, and while it is somewhat encouraging that the Angels expect him back soon, he is running out of time to get his timing at the plate dialed in before the start of the regular season.

