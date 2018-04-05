Upton went 0-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 13-inning win over the Indians.

The veteran slugger is slashing just .222/.313/.370 through the first week of the regular season. As with all sample sizes this early in the year, fantasy owners shouldn't worry about proven bats such as Upton's. The 30-year-old has a home run and three RBI over that span, and should continue to be a solid source of power and RBI production batting third in a revamped Angels lineup.