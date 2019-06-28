Angels' Justin Upton: Not in Friday's lineup

Upton is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's.

Upton owns a robust .974 OPS since making his season debut June 17, but he is just 2-for-16 (.125) against A's starter Mike Fiers, so he will be held out with Fiers on the bump Friday night. Brian Goodwin will get the start in left field in Upton's place.

