Angels' Justin Upton: Not in lineup
RotoWire Staff
Upton is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Angels are resting several players after getting officially eliminated from postseason contention Saturday. Taylor Ward will be the left fielder in his absence.
