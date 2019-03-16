Angels' Justin Upton: Not included in big-league lineup

Upton (knee) is out of the lineup for Saturday's exhibition against the Indians.

Upton hit in minor-league games Thursday and Friday, so he's presumably just getting Saturday off for rest before the Angels determine his next step. The veteran's bout with right knee tendinitis has prevented him from playing the outfield this spring, so if he is cleared to make his Cactus League debut Sunday versus the Padres, he would likely serve as the Angels' designated hitter.