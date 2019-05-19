Angels' Justin Upton: Not nearing return

Upton (toe) said Saturday "it'll be a while" before he returns from the injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Upton has been taking swings and throwing but has yet to begin a traditional running program, though he has been running on a de-weighted treadmill. The 31-year-old is eligible to be activated off the 60-day IL at the end of May, but he'll clearly require more time in his recovery.