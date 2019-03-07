Angels' Justin Upton: Not playing Thursday
Upton (knee) isn't included in either of the Angels' lineups for their split-squad games Thursday versus the Royals and Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Upton still has yet to make his spring debut, but manager Brad Ausmus suggested Wednesday that the outfielder would be ready to go "sooner than later." Those comments suggest Upton is being viewed as day to day at this stage in his recovery from right knee tendinitis, which he experienced shortly after reporting to camp. With Opening Day three weeks away, Upton has plenty of time to get his conditioning in order and pick up enough at-bats to prepare himself for an everyday role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...