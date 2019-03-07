Angels' Justin Upton: Not playing Thursday

Upton (knee) isn't included in either of the Angels' lineups for their split-squad games Thursday versus the Royals and Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton still has yet to make his spring debut, but manager Brad Ausmus suggested Wednesday that the outfielder would be ready to go "sooner than later." Those comments suggest Upton is being viewed as day to day at this stage in his recovery from right knee tendinitis, which he experienced shortly after reporting to camp. With Opening Day three weeks away, Upton has plenty of time to get his conditioning in order and pick up enough at-bats to prepare himself for an everyday role.