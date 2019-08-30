Angels' Justin Upton: Not starting Friday

Upton is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Upton sits for the first time in over two weeks. He's hit just .186/.333/.372 in the 13 games since his last off day, part of a down season overall in which he's managed a poor .207/.307/.391 slash line. Brian Goodwin starts in left field in his absence.

