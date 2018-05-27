Angels' Justin Upton: Not starting Sunday

Upton (forearm) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels will give Upton at least one day off to recover from the left forearm contusion he sustained Saturday after he was drilled by a pitch. The 30-year-old could be available off the bench Sunday in a pinch-hitting capacity, but he'll cede his usual duties in left field to Chris Young.

