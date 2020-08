Upton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Maddon announced earlier in the day that Upton and Brian Goodwin would be platooning in left field with top-prospect Jo Adell taking over in right, and Goodwin will receive the immediate start against Seattle righty Justin Dunn. Upton would fill the short side of the platoon base on left/right splits, which would put him in the lineup Wednesday against southpaw Marco Gonzales.